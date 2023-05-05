Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.39 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 601,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $95,071,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,194.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 201,821 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,121 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $61,358,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,858,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $166.78. 578,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average of $170.00. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

