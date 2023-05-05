Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.03 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,693. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 44.28%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

