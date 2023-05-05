Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.40. 424,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,044. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

