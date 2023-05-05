Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NKE traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $126.04. 1,695,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,121. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

