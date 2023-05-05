Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 1,001 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

