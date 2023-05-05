Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,435 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 778,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,177. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

