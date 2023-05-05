Reviewing Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rent the Runway and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64 Newegg Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 172.68%. Newegg Commerce has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Given Newegg Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newegg Commerce is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and Newegg Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.49 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -1.01 Newegg Commerce $1.72 billion 0.23 $36.26 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats Rent the Runway on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

