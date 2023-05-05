Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $1,986,149.70 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

