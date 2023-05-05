Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

