Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $111.43. 368,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

