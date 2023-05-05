Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

ECL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.17. 115,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

