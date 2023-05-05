Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 291,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

