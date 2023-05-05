River Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 460,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,048. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

