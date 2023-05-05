River Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Cummins makes up 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

