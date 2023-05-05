River Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,673 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up 3.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 173,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 436,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. 260,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,091. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.