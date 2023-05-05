River Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. 998,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

