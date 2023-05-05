River Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,449 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. 687,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,313. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

