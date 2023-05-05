River Street Advisors LLC Invests $531,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,320,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,232,000 after buying an additional 6,472,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. 1,142,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,179. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

