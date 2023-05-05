River Street Advisors LLC Invests $759,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 307,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

