River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.60. The company has a market capitalization of $287.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

