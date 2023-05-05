Robert W. Baird Boosts Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $285.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.00.

LFUS opened at $260.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.23. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

