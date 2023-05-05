Robert W. Baird Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

