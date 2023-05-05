Robert W. Baird Increases Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $53.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Parsons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Parsons by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

