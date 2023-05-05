Robert W. Baird Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $415.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $322.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.32. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

