Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.95 and traded as high as C$6.41. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 179,547 shares traded.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$647.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$261.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4714286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

