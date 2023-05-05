ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 521,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 307,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ROK Resources in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38.

