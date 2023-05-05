Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $120.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.