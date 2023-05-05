Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $120.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

