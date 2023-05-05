Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

ISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Information Services stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.68.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of C$46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.60 million. Analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.771028 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

