Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.
ISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %
Information Services stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.68.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
