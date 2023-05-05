Royal Bank of Canada Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $50.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

