Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JWLLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock remained flat at $24.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

