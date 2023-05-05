Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$75.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from C$82.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded up C$5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$83.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,929. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.66. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

About Shopify

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$140,136.06. In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$140,136.06. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$28,254.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,194 shares of company stock valued at $170,300. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

