Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.66 on Friday, hitting C$46.45. 14,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.02. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$37.57 and a 1-year high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7925664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

