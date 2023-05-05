Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 23,823 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Eaton worth $75,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

