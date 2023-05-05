Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 253,539 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $79,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

