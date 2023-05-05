Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $103.02 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $103,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $202.80 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

