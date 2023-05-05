Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $82.40 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $82,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $226.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

