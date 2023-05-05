Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $97.33 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $97,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RY opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

