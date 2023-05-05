Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $84,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.07 and its 200-day moving average is $570.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

