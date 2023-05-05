Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $89,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

