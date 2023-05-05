Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 157,410 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of D.R. Horton worth $84,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

