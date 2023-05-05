Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,565 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $76,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $313.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $316.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

