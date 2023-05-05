Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $106,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,475.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,458.59. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

