Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 15th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. 1,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

