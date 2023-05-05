Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $317.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.94.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $291.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.89. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

