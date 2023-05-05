Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 90,295 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

