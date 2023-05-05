Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Down 2%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.99. 30,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 13,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.
Sanara MedTech Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.81.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
