Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 561,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,285,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 587,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,638. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

