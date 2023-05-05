Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $8.62 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,866,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,165,395. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

