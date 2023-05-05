Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 1,093 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 11.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 3.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JHML stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 10,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $719.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

