Santos FC Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.64 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $9.64 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.77 or 0.00016293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

